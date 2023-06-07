After two years, Paradox refunds Vampire Bloodlines 2 pre-orders

Paradox has started issuing refunds to those who pre-ordered Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2.

In a new blog, the publisher noted it was "a long time ago" that players could pre-order the game, and said it would refund customers who pre-ordered any edition of Bloodlines 2. Paradox is "proactively" refunding physical pre-orders (including the collector's edition), while buyers can choose to refund digital versions.

Developers refunding pre-orders is a rare thing, with the most recent example being Ubisoft in 2022 with its Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. That game was first slated for a 2021 release, then was indefinitely delayed after the project switched developers--but the gap between the switch and refunds was four months.

In its FAQ, Paradox further explained the refunds were being done so it could update bonus pre-order content, which usually consists of in-game items or a physical trinket. "The prior physical edition offered items that are no longer representative of the game," it merely said.



Previously developed by Hardsuit Labs, Bloodlines 2 was abruptly shelved indefinitely in 2021 as Paradox went about finding a new developer for the project. The publisher noted it's been "quite a while" since it gave an update on Bloodlines 2, with CEO Fredrik Wester vaguely saying last year it was "in good hands."



Paradox concluded its by saying it would reveal more on Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2, including its new developer, in September.