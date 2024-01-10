As of this year, Tencent is now a majority owner of Techland.

The tech giant made its plans known back in July, which Techland said would help it "move full speed ahead" on its future projects. Polish estimates put the deal at 6.3 billion PLN (or nearly $1.6 billion), making it the largest transaction in the region.

Techland will keep full ownership over its properties, including the Dying Light and Call of Juarez franchises. As of February 2023, the former has sold 30 million copies, helped by the original Dying Light's long lifecycle.

At present, its immediate future project is a fantasy actionRPG teased last February. The project will be its first new property since...well, Dying Light in 2015.

For Tencent, this majority stake allows it to expand further westward with a big-name studio. In recent years, it's acquired stakes in studios such as FromSoftware, Visual Arts, and Remedy Entertainment.