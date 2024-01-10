Sponsored By

Tencent completes majority ownership of Dying Light dev TechlandTencent completes majority ownership of Dying Light dev Techland

Techland gets deeper into bed with Tencent as it prepares to launch its first new property in over a decade.

Justin Carter

January 10, 2024

A Survivor tackling a zombie in Techland's Dying Light 2: Stay Human.
Image via Techland.

As of this year, Tencent is now a majority owner of Techland.

The tech giant made its plans known back in July, which Techland said would help it "move full speed ahead" on its future projects. Polish estimates put the deal at 6.3 billion PLN (or nearly $1.6 billion), making it the largest transaction in the region.

Techland will keep full ownership over its properties, including the Dying Light and Call of Juarez franchises. As of February 2023, the former has sold 30 million copies, helped by the original Dying Light's long lifecycle.

At present, its immediate future project is a fantasy actionRPG teased last February. The project will be its first new property since...well, Dying Light in 2015.

For Tencent, this majority stake allows it to expand further westward with a big-name studio. In recent years, it's acquired stakes in studios such as FromSoftware, Visual Arts, and Remedy Entertainment.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

