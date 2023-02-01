Techland's Dying Light franchise hits 30 million copies sold

Techland announced on Twitter that its Dying Light franchise has sold 30 million copies.

The milestone covers the original 2015 Dying Light (which turned 8 years old on January 27), and its 2022 sequel, Dying Light 2 Human (which will be a year old on February 4). Of the two, it's the original Dying Light that's the big seller, since it's been re-released so many times over the years.

Dying Light 1 was extremely popular when it first came out, and Techland only recently ended support for the game in summer 2022 after nearly 30 DLC packs. In its Twitter post, the developer further referred to the game as a "true watershed moment" for the studio.

In March 2022, Dying Light 2 was reported to have sold 5 million copies within its first month of release. Techland also pointed out on Twitter that the zombie parkour sequel was at the top of Steam's most wishlisted chart for all of 2021. That would happen when your game is set to release in December 2021, then gets pushed to early 2022.

Interestingly, Techland also gave a brief shoutout to its gunslinger series, Call of Juarez. To date, all four games have sold 5 million copies since the series' last installment in 2013. Techland developed the entire franchise and took the publishing rights from original publisher Ubisoft in 2018.

Beyond supporting Dying Light 2 with add-on content for the foreseeable future, Techland is also at work on its next large-scale project. All it said on that front was that the next game would be "a triple-A open-world action-RPG set in a brand new fantasy world."