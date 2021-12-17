Tencent acquires Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock

Turtle Rock Studios has joined Tencent thanks to the Chinese tech giant's recent acquisition of Turtle Rock parent company Slamfire Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the press release announcing the acquisition. However Tencent noted that Turtle Rock itself will operate independently despite the buy, and that the studio's recent release Back 4 Blood won't be impacted by the deal.

Likewise, Turtle Rock Studios co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton will continue to lead the studio's existing team moving forward.

In a statement, studio president and GM Steve Goldstein added that joining Tencent stands to give Turtle Rock Studios additional resources to back up the studio's future ambitions.

"We are all looking forward to joining the Tencent family of studios," said Goldstein. "Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit."

With this, Turtle Rock now joins the ever-growing list of video game studios that Tencent either owns or has a stake in. Tencent has, just within the last few months, picked up a minority stake both in Yooka-Laylee developer Mediatonic and From Software parent company Kadokawa, and reportedly spent $44 million to purchase Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes developer Wake Up Interactive.