Report: Tencent acquires Japanese studio Wake Up for $44 million

Tencent has acquired Japanese game company Wake Up Interactive for $44 million, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Wake Up is the parent company of Devil's Third developer Valhalla Game Studios and Soleil Ltd, the latter of which has worked on titles including Ninjala, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, and Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.

Sources familiar with the deal told Bloomberg that Tencent has grabbed a 90 percent stake in Wake Up and completed the deal in September.

Tencent was reportedly keen on the purchase because of Soleil's record of creating quality action titles for console, PC, and mobile platforms.

The news comes shortly after Tencent acquired a 6.86 percent stake in From Software parent company Kadokawa.