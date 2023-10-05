informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Telltale reportedly laid off staff working on The Wolf Among Us 2

According to a developer let go by the studio, the new Telltale laid off staff on the upcoming game in September.
Danielle Riendeau
Editor-in-Chief
October 05, 2023
Screenshot from The Wolf Among Us, with Bigby talking to an enchanted mirror

According to a post today on X (formerly Twitter) by developer and artist JH, the revamped Telltale Games reportedly laid off most staff working on The Wolf Among Us 2 in early September. JH notes they "can't say" anything about the status of the game due to an NDA, and go on to thread resources for developers looking to organize their workplaces, including IATSE's Twitch channel, and resources on GameWorkers.org.

On JH's website for their new game, Faye Freelance, they note that they worked as a cinematic artist and lead cinematic artist at Telltale from 2015-2018, then worked at the revived studio "contributing to in-development work for The Wolf Among Us 2... until a very recent layoff." Their X bio and other resources that they are "formerly at Telltale (twice).

Is the new Telltale in trouble?

The news comes after an eventful year for the newly revamped Telltale, which secured $8 million in funding last winter, launched The Expanse: A Telltale series this summer, and acquired Erica developer Flavourworks in August.

Infamously, the original Telltale Studio (known for the 2012 The Walking Dead series, The Wolf Among Us, and much more) closed its doors in 2018, and the studio was reformed the next year.

We've reached out to Telltale for comment and will update our story accordingly.

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
9.12.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

Digital Extremes

Remote
9.27.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more