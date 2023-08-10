Telltale acquires Erica developer Flavourworks

Telltale has acquired Erica developer Flavourworks for an undisclosed fee.

Based in London, Flavourworks is described by Telltale as a "mobile-first, next-generation studio." The company has developed its own proprietary software solution called TouchVideo, which allows it to create immersive media experiences by combining video content with interactive gameplay mechanics to let users guide the narrative unfolding before them.

Flavourworks has worked on other interactive experiences including Hush–Crane and Cuttlefish, which both launched on mobile platforms.

According to Flavourworks CEO Zack Slatter, the acquisition will allow the studio to "elevate" the development of its own original franchises.

Telltale plus Flavourworks

"Telltale is the perfect partner to maximize the value of our proprietary TouchVideo games engine," said Slatter. "We look forward to powering distribution of their games on new platforms, as well as tapping their creative and publishing resources to elevate our own original IP development."

Both Telltale and Flavourworks are backed by game and metaverse venture fund, Hiro Capital, which was co-founded by industry veteran Sir Ian Livingstone.

Commenting on the acquisition, Livingstone said Flavourworks' team, technology, and creative expertise is the "perfect fit" for Telltale and suggested the deal will usher in new gameplay innovations.

The news follows the launch The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which was the first Telltale title to launch since the company was resurrected in 2019.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Telltale to learn how The Expanse evolves the studio's classic narrative formula.