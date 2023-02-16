Revived Telltale Games nets $8 million to bring first titles to market

Telltale Games has secured $8 million in funding to launch The Expanse: A Telltale Series and continue development on The Wolf Among Us 2 and another unannounced title.

The Series A funding round was led by Hiro Capital and joined by Skybound Entertainment, and will help Telltale bring its first games to market.

Telltale was reformed in 2019 after LGC Entertainment purchased the original studio's key assets, trademarks, technology, and IP rights. The developer was known for working on episodic titles such as The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands, and The Wolf Among Us—the latter of which will now be getting a sequel.

The original Telltale shut down in October 2018, resulting in around 250 staffers being laid off and the cancellations of multiple projects including an unnamed Stranger Things title and The Wolf Among Us 2.

Honoring the Telltale legacy

After being revived, the new-look Telltale team said The Wolf Among Us 2 was still being planned as an episodic season, but that it wouldn't start releasing episodes until after development had wrapped.

Commenting on the funding round, Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie said the studio was thrilled to be affiliated with companies that share its commitment to "narrative games and transmedia entertainment."

Telltale and Skybound previously joined forces to release The Walking Dead, with Skybound having published the game series since 2018.

Ottilie said the reborn company is eager to show players how it has honored the Telltale legacy and evolved the narrative genre. "These investments will help us realize that vision," added the Telltale CEO.

