Dying Light 2 Stay Human sold 5 million copies within its first month on sale, according to developer Techland.

The title launched on February 4, 2022, and achieved that milestone as February 28, 2022.

The zombie-laded action-RPG launched on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It's slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Techland about a number of the systems and mechanics in Dying Light 2, breaking down the title's hypnotic open world, improved approach to parkour, and complex divergent paths.

