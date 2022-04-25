informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Dying Light 2 sold 5 million copies during its launch month

The title reached that milestone in just 24 days.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 25, 2022
A survivor facing down the undead horde in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human sold 5 million copies within its first month on sale, according to developer Techland.

The title launched on February 4, 2022, and achieved that milestone as February 28, 2022.

The zombie-laded action-RPG launched on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It's slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Techland about a number of the systems and mechanics in Dying Light 2, breaking down the title's hypnotic open world, improved approach to parkour, and complex divergent paths.

Console

Latest Jobs

Gameforge AG

Karlsruhe, Germany - hybrid working
04.26.22
Discord Community Manager* [Studio]

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
04.26.22
Campaign Director

Legends of Learning

Remote
04.26.22
Senior Gameplay Engineer - $180k

N-Fusion Interactive Entertainment Corp.

Remote
04.26.22
Level Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more