Nearly two years after release, Dying Light 2 now has premium in-game currency by the name of DL Points. Introduced in the game's most recent update, Techland said players can use the points to buy skin bundles "at a better price and without leaving the game."

The original Dying Light also featured microtransactions, but that was through a system's specific storefront, where its owner (like Sony or Valve) may receive a cut of the revenue. In its FAQ for the DL points, Techland was frank in saying switching to the currency full-time "makes our lives easier."

Beyond having players buy in-game items without leaving Dying Light 2, the developer pointed out it won't have to create bundles for stores anymore.

Presently, players can spend real-world money to buy DL Point bundles (like 1100 points for $10, or 2300 for $20) on PlayStation and Xbox stores. But Techland says the PlayStation Store will remove those bundles once the DL Points go completely into effect.

Earlier in the summer, tech giant Tencent acquired a majority stock into Techland. When asked about if there's any connection between the DL points and its new status as a Tencent subsidiary, Techland said the events "[aren't] connected at all."

"For Dying Light 2, we were thinking about building a flow where you can buy bundles in-game from the start. However, the implementation required production time, which is why we are doing it only now."

