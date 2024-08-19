Survey reveals devs consider genAI double-edged sword in game development

A new survey from the Game Developer Collective shows developers remain at an impasse when it comes to generative AI.

Of those asked, 30 percent believe the technology will reduce development costs in the next 12 months. Conversely, 8 percent are certain it'll lead to rising costs, while 35 percent are skeptical and 20 percent think its impact will be insubstantial.

GenAI is controversial both in and out of games, and the survey shows it'll remain divisive for some time. The main arguments against it include its environmental harm and reduced quality compared to using human artists.

On the quality front, 17 percent of surveyed developers think genAI will improve the quality of games in the next year. 28 percent are neutral on the matter, while 35 percent think its use will make games worse.

That fear has been previously expressed in regards to in-game art and voice acting. Since late July, SAG-AFTRA actors have gone on strike over the "existential threat" of genAI, and previously talked about contracts forcing them to sign away voice rights.

On the other side, its effectiveness has been touted as vital to get real-world athletes into EA Sports College Football 25. Some studios, like Nintendo, haven't fully written off the technology, it just can't be a quick fix during the development process.

Earlier this year, 49 percent of developers observed by the Collective said their studios were already using genAI at work, and 31 percent were using it outside the office. Most in-office use was from financial, community, and production management.

Good Afternoon's co-founder Sarah Brin recently spoke on how executives have been so caught up in the promise of AI that it's made the creative process of games a "clusterfuck," which you can read here.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling companies under Informa Tech.

