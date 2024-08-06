Sponsored By

Generative AI tools have created a 'clusterfuck,' but do they have a creative future?

Speaking at AMAZE Sheffield, Good Afternoon co-founder Sarah Brin explains why generative AI is currently an example of 'bad theft.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 6, 2024

4 Min Read
The word 'theft' in bold on a purple background
Image via Game Developer

"2024 was a pretty fucked up year in games so can I get a 'fuck that shit' on the count of three," says Good Afternoon co-founder and executive producer, Sarah Brin, opening an electric slalom of Hyper Talks at AMAZE Sheffield. Those in attendance duly oblige.

Brin briefly took the podium (Hyper Talk speakers only have five minutes to blitz through a topic) to discuss why AI has contributed to the "clusterfuck" that has become the video game industry. She suggests the technology itself isn't the problem, but rather the "overhyped expectations" that have convinced studio heads it can replace human creativity.

"First of all, I want to talk to you a little bit about creativity—and creativity, just in case you didn't know, isn't something you're born with or not," says Brin. "Creativity doesn't just mean being good at art. It's a whole set of holistic skills that I do not have time to unpack for you, so I want to talk about once core concept, and that's the concept of theft."

Brin is specifically referring to the concept of theft as described by artist and writer Austin Kleon, who explains that while "imitation is not flattery. It’s transformation that is flattery: taking what you’ve stolen and turning it into something new."

"He explains that part of finding your voice as a creative is about borrowing and sampling and copying the people you really admire. As he outlines here's there's good stuff: honor, study, steal from many," Brin says. "[Then there's] bad theft: not giving credit, plagiarizing, and ripping off. When it comes to AI, it's an example of bad theft. At least as it stands now, because there's no way of giving credit."

A slide highlighting those aforementioned examples of good and bad theft.

Offering up some evidence, Brin displays the work of D&D artist Greg Rutkowski, whose work has been copied more than Picasso through AI tools like Midjourney without him ever receiving a credit (more on that here from BBC News).

"Because of the way the [Midjourney] LLM is set up there's no way to give Rutkowski credit or monetary reimbursement for the work that's been fed into the model. So where does that leave the artist and game developers?," she asks.

"I would say that many entry-level positions in the game industry as well as those higher up are at risk because of cost-cutting measures. So what do we do? First of all we need to start being responsible about how we put together datasets. We need more mechanisms for attribution. So, the question I want to pose to you today, rather than 'can AI replace human creativity?,' is can AI create with humans in interesting ways as part of the creative process—not a replacement for it?"

Getting a little bit philosophical, Brin leans on a theory of play that that emphasizes a "dialogue between audience and content," and says we should emulate that dialogue when considering how to combine creative production, AI, and games.

"Creativity is interplay between humans and their tools, but we have to protect people and workers. We want to build a strong thriving economy in which we can enjoy the work we love to do but also not live in a robotic dystopia," she continues. "How do we protect and promote human creativity? We organize."

A slide that suggests we need to focus on how AI can interact with humans in more interesting ways.

Brin is referencing the ongoing efforts of unions across a number of industries that are working to secure AI protections, preventing major companies from deploying the technology in unethical, debilitating ways. SAG–AFTRA's recent decision to strike in a bid to protect video game performers from AI tools is just one instance of how that collective power can manifest.

"Our activism and protecting our creative practice and our craft [isn't just about what] we do in here together as a community. We actually need to get out there and push for legislation and policy recommendations to protect our economic and social futures," she adds.

For Brin, it's on workers to "move the needle" as a collective and deliver the protections creative industries are crying out for. "If you're not already familiar or are part of a union, please join one." She closes by demanding a rousing "hell yeah" in favor of a better, brighter future for creativity in games. The roof, quite naturally, comes off. 

Read more about:

Generative AITop StoriesAMAZE Sheffield

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Business
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor double jumps to last-gen in SeptemberStar Wars Jedi: Survivor double jumps to last-gen in September
byJustin Carter
Aug 6, 2024
2 Min Read
Promo art for Digital Sun Games' Cataclismo.
Business
Digital Sun's Cataclismo surpasses 120K Early Access sales in two weeksDigital Sun's Cataclismo surpasses 120K Early Access sales in two weeks
byJustin Carter
Aug 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Artemis hoists up a Chimera on a grassy field in key art for Mythmatch.
Production
Making Mythmatch with a healthier team cultureMaking Mythmatch with a healthier team culture
byAlan Wen
Aug 2, 2024
7 Min Read
A glowing green boss from Hyper Light Breaker.
Art
Tossing out textures to build a visual bridge from Hyper Light Breaker to its predecessorTossing out textures to build a visual bridge from Hyper Light Breaker to its predecessor
byBryant Francis
Aug 1, 2024
5 Min Read
Key artwork for Thank Goodness You're Here!
Design
'Humor is all we've really got': Championing absurdity in Thank Goodness You're Here!'Humor is all we've really got': Championing absurdity in Thank Goodness You're Here!
byChris Kerr
Aug 1, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
Playtesting blueprint for game studio managersPlaytesting blueprint for game studio managers
byArthur Mostovoy
Aug 6, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
Fine-tuned tales: How gaming music tells storiesFine-tuned tales: How gaming music tells stories
byMichel Sabbagh
Aug 5, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Studio global presence in game development as competitive advantageStudio global presence in game development as competitive advantage
byArthur Mostovoy
Aug 2, 2024
10 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan