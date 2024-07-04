Sponsored By

Nintendo president says generative AI can be used in 'creative ways'

Contrary to recent reports, Nintendo hasn't ruled out using generative AI technology, but emphasized that games 'cannot be created by technology alone.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 4, 2024

2 Min Read
A headshot of Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa
Headshot via Nintendo

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa believes generative AI technology "can be used in creative ways," but added that video games "cannot be created by technology alone."

During a recent investor Q&A, Furukawa was asked whether Nintendo is currently leveraging AI technology internally. Reading between the lines, the president pointed out that AI tech has always been prevalent in game development, but offered a comment on the rise of generative AI tools and how they might be applied.

"I believe that game development and AI technology have always had a close relationship. Generative AI, which is becoming a big topic recently, can be used in creative ways, but we recognize that it may also raise issues with intellectual property rights," he said.

"We have decades of know-how in creating the best gaming experiences for our players. While we are open to utilizing technological developments, we will work to continue delivering value that is unique to Nintendo and cannot be created by technology alone."

It's a statement that doesn't completely rule out the possibility of generative AI being deployed within Nintendo, while acknowledging that video games will always need a human touch.

Generative AI has become a hot topic in the game industry. Despite legal and ethical concerns surrounding the technology, which some feel could lead to copyright disputes and layoffs, a number of major companies have suggested it could be used to streamline production and enrich game worlds.

Earlier this year, Embracer rolled out a new AI policy it claimed will "massively game enhance development" by "increasing resource efficiency, adding intelligent behaviours, personalisation, and optimisation to gameplay experiences."

Ubisoft is harnessing the tech to create 'NEO NPCs' that have more diverse backgrounds and personalities, and can converse with players in real-time. EA boss Andrew Wilson also appears to be a fan of generative AI, and recently claimed 60 percent of development process at the company could be "impacted" by the tech. 

Read more about:

Generative AI

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key artwork for Champions Tactics
Business
Ubisoft is still trying to make NFTs happenUbisoft is still trying to make NFTs happen
byChris Kerr
Jul 4, 2024
2 Min Read
A headshot of Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa
Business
Nintendo president says generative AI can be used in 'creative ways'Nintendo president says generative AI can be used in 'creative ways'
byChris Kerr
Jul 4, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Lessons from the Political Minefield of Pro Philosopher 2Lessons from the Political Minefield of Pro Philosopher 2
byConnor Fallon
Jul 4, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Training the game designers of tomorrow (part 1 of 5)Training the game designers of tomorrow (part 1 of 5)
byPascal Luban
Jul 3, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art featuring a colorful purple character
Business
How I developed good communication skills while working on FastivalHow I developed good communication skills while working on Fastival
byCloud Guo
Jul 2, 2024
5 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan