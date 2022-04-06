Superbloom nets $3 million to create diverse lifestyle games aimed at women

Superbloom, a new studio focused on building modernized lifestyle mobile games for women, has raised $3 million to assemble a core team of designers and engineers to develop its debut title.

The investment round was led by Bitkraft Ventures with participation from 1Up Ventures and Joakim Achrén Syndicate.

Founded by former EA, Glu, and Dots veterans Emily Yim and Ksusha Zito, Superbloom wants to develop titles with unique lifestyle content niches that haven't been gamified yet, such as crafting to tablescaping.

"Women deserve games that are designed with their interests in mind. Although the core demographic of lifestyle games are largely millennial and gen x women, the same demographic isn’t seen in the makeup of the studios," commented Superbloom CEO and co-founder, Emily Yim.

"We plan to use our strengths as a female-founded team, and lean into new trends in the lifestyle space to create elevated games that focus on the diverse interests of women and build a community around our audience."

The studio will strive to create a workplace culture that facilities open collaboration, honest respectful communication, and intentional inclusivity. Superbloom intends to hire up to 12 more people in the next 18 months as it continues to scale up.