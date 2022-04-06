informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Superbloom nets $3 million to create diverse lifestyle games aimed at women

The mobile studio was founded by former EA, Glu, and Dots veterans Emily Yim and Ksusha Zito.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 06, 2022
Superbloom.png
Superbloom co-founders Emily Yim (left) and Ksusha Zito (right)

Superbloom, a new studio focused on building modernized lifestyle mobile games for women, has raised $3 million to assemble a core team of designers and engineers to develop its debut title.

The investment round was led by Bitkraft Ventures with participation from 1Up Ventures and Joakim Achrén Syndicate.

Founded by former EA, Glu, and Dots veterans Emily Yim and Ksusha Zito, Superbloom wants to develop titles with unique lifestyle content niches that haven't been gamified yet, such as crafting to tablescaping.

"Women deserve games that are designed with their interests in mind. Although the core demographic of lifestyle games are largely millennial and gen x women, the same demographic isn’t seen in the makeup of the studios," commented Superbloom CEO and co-founder, Emily Yim.

"We plan to use our strengths as a female-founded team, and lean into new trends in the lifestyle space to create elevated games that focus on the diverse interests of women and build a community around our audience."

The studio will strive to create a workplace culture that facilities open collaboration, honest respectful communication, and intentional inclusivity. Superbloom intends to hire up to 12 more people in the next 18 months as it continues to scale up.

Latest Jobs

Gameforge

Hybrid / Karlsruhe, Germany
03.29.22
Discord Community Manager

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more