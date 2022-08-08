Stunlock Studios announced on Twitter that its survival game V Rising has sold 2.5 million copies.

Since its initial Early Access release in May 2022, the vampire survival game has become a hit, selling over one million copies within its first week of release. Within its first month, it sold two million.

As a recently awakened vampire, players have to hunt for blood, fight supernatural beasts, and build their own castles. Stunlock previously said it planned for V Rising to leave Early Access and reach version 1.0 within 12 months, while also admitting that it will take time to incorporate player feedback.

Stunlock also teased that V Rising would be receiving new content in the near future, stating it was "hard at work on in our crypts, carving away at new and exciting things. Looking forward to bringing more information on that when we can."

The age of Vampires grows darker with each of our new kin!



Welcome.#vrising pic.twitter.com/q2GBRvPT6X — V Rising (@VRisingGame) August 8, 2022

Currently, the studio is working on preparing the game ready for full release on Steam and PC. But the team has also expressed interest in eventually porting the game to consoles.