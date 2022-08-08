informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
News

Stunlock Studios' V Rising has now sold 2.5 million copies

The breakout vampire survival game from Stunlock Studios keeps getting bigger.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 08, 2022
Art for Stunlock Studios' V Rising.

Stunlock Studios announced on Twitter that its survival game V Rising has sold 2.5 million copies. 

Since its initial Early Access release in May 2022, the vampire survival game has become a hit, selling over one million copies within its first week of release. Within its first month, it sold two million. 

As a recently awakened vampire, players have to hunt for blood, fight supernatural beasts, and build their own castles. Stunlock previously said it planned for V Rising to leave Early Access and reach version 1.0 within 12 months, while also admitting that it will take time to incorporate player feedback. 

Stunlock also teased that V Rising would be receiving new content in the near future, stating it was "hard at work on in our crypts, carving away at new and exciting things. Looking forward to bringing more information on that when we can." 

Currently, the studio is working on preparing the game ready for full release on Steam and PC. But the team has also expressed interest in eventually porting the game to consoles. 

PC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, California
6.20.22
Audio Engineer

Digital Extremes

London, Ontario, Canada
6.20.22
Communications Director

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, California
6.20.22
Senior Producer

Build a Rocket Boy Games

Edinburgh, Scotland
6.20.22
Lead UI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more