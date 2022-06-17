informa
V Rising hits 2 million sales in one month

The title launched on May 17, 2022.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 17, 2022
V_Rising.png

V Rising has sold 2 million copies since launching on May 17, 2022.

Developer Stunlock Studios broke the news on social media, with the announcement coming precisely one month after the title launched through Steam Early Access.

The vampiric multiplayer survival title had already sold 1 million copies in under a week.

Stunlock hopes to see V Rising leave Early Access within 12 months, but previously admitted it's "difficult to say precisely how long it will take to process player feedback" and integrate those tweaks.

