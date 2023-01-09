Steam tops 10 million concurrent in-game users for the first time

Steam continued its trend of breaking concurrent user records over this weekend, but this time there was an added twist.

As highlighted by SteamDB, the platform managed to surpass 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time ever.

It also amassed more than 33 million concurrent online users, which is another record, but perhaps not quite as impressive as the platform hosting over 10 million in-game players at the same time.

Valve's popular PC platform has made a habit of smashing concurrent user records in recent years, and the latest milestone adds a few million onto the previous record of 30,029,229 we reported back in October 2022.

Indeed, according to SteamDB the new all-time concurrent user peak now stands at precisely 33,078,963 million users.

During the 24 hours in which the new record was set, the most played titles on Steam were Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Goose Goose Duck, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends.

Of those titles, Goose Goose Duck will likely be the one you're most unfamiliar with, but the free-to-play multiplayer offering has been raking in users in China and Korea after it was streamed by BTS member Kim Tae-hyung.

Last week, for instance, the game reached 560,000 concurrent players on Steam, allowing it to claim a place among the platform's heavy hitters.