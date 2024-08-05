Sponsored By

Squid Shock Games launches Patreon to follow through on Bō: Teal Lotus plans

To keep itself afloat and ensure its game still gets updated, Squid Shock is resorting to crowdfunding in the wake of Humble Games' reorganization.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 5, 2024

Key art for 2024's Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus.
Image via Squid Shock/Humble Games.

As previously announced last week, Squid Shock Games has launched a Patreon campaign to continue post-launch support on its debut title, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus.

The restructuring of publisher Humble Games in late July has resulted in Squid Shock missing "critical post-launch support" like updates and console patches. With the studio's future uncertain, it will rely on crowdfunding for the time being.

"We've explored every possible option to deliver the future content we had planned," explained Squid Shock, "and decided to create a Patreon for those who would like to support us."

There are six tiers that range from $1 to $100/mo. Benefits range from early access to development updates, build demos and beta tests, to being listed in the game's credits.

While crowdfunding for a game (or publication) is nothing new, going that route after a partnership abruptly collapses certainly is. Currently, Squid Shock is the only ex-Humble partner with a clear plan for its future after the restructure.

was initially a Kickstarter-backed game, so in a sense, this brings things full circle. The developer acknowledged it's a "sad time in the industry," and put no blame on Humble's now-departed staff.

At the moment, it appears the focus will be solely on Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus. Steps are being taken to regain access to its console versions, and Squid Shock indicated it has "so much planned" beyond updating the game.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

