Skybound's path to its "high-octane" Invincible game seemingly lies in the hands of its fanbase.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 15, 2024

Screenshot from Prime Video's Invincible.
Image via Skybound Entertainment.

  • The Invincible property doesn't have a major game. Skybound would love to make that happen to further grow out the franchise.

A video game for Invincible is in development over at Skybound Entertainment. Or rather, it will be after its crowdfunding campaign wraps on April 30.

The publisher is calling on the public to put their money towards a game based on the hit comic book and TV series. At time of writing, it's already raised $446,200, well above the $50,000 target goal.

Per Skybound, the project will be developed by over 30 employees who've previously worked at EA and Activision Blizzard. Thus far, the main selling point is that it'll be a "first-of-its-kind Invincible experience."

Last month, Skybound first teased that the Invincible project was in the works when it brought on Chris Paulson. The Activision Blizzard alum was hired to help "activate" the commercial launch of the then-unnamed game Skybound has been working on since 2023.

As part of its sales pitch, the studio is promising it'll be a premium game with multiple expansions and multiplayer. Its release will "enable future releases, expansions, new character arcs and adventures for years to come."

Skybound is leveraging its fanbase to get its game out the door

Crowdfunding is nothing new for game projects, but things get more complicated when major companies are the ones asking for money.

Granted, funding for games is already complicated as is. Within the last year, there've been numerous cancelled projects and studio closures in part caused by pulled (or a complete lack of) funding from investors.

In going straight to its audience, Skybound is putting this project's fate in their hands. Of course, it helps that Invincible is extremely popular right now, between the show and its recent crossovers in Fortnite and Mortal Kombat 1.

The Invincible campaign runs from now until April 30.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

