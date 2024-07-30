Humble Games' recent restructure is hurting devs and their games

Last week's sudden restructuring of Humble Games has affected various developers, including Squid Shock Games.

The creator of Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus revealed it's been dealt a "critical blow," particular with the game's console ports. It and QA support were linked to its deal with Humble deal, which has now hampered post-launch support.

"[Humble's news] took us completely by surprise," said Squid Shock, "and we are now in a difficult situation when it comes to updating the console ports."

Shortly after news of the restructuring, Humble assured that this wouldn't affect the deals it had in place with studios like Squid Shock and Coral Island creator Starway Games.

The latter put out a statement last week affirming it too was in a rough spot from the restructure. It has "no idea" how it'll push a console hotfix since it only has backend permission for Coral's Steam version, and suggested Nintendo Switch backers get a key change for Steam.

Squid Shock assured it's "actively pursuing" ways to push updates for Bo's console versions, but noted it'll "take some time." In response to users on social media, it recently said it was planning to launch a Patreon "soon."