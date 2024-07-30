Sponsored By

Humble Games' recent restructure is hurting devs and their games

Developers Squid Shock and Stairway are unable to push console updates, and the former is resorting to Patreon while looking for a solution.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 30, 2024

Key art for 2024's Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus.
Image via Squid Shock/Humble Games.

Last week's sudden restructuring of Humble Games has affected various developers, including Squid Shock Games.

The creator of Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus revealed it's been dealt a "critical blow," particular with the game's console ports. It and QA support were linked to its deal with Humble deal, which has now hampered post-launch support.

"[Humble's news] took us completely by surprise," said Squid Shock, "and we are now in a difficult situation when it comes to updating the console ports."

Shortly after news of the restructuring, Humble assured that this wouldn't affect the deals it had in place with studios like Squid Shock and Coral Island creator Starway Games.

The latter put out a statement last week affirming it too was in a rough spot from the restructure. It has "no idea" how it'll push a console hotfix since it only has backend permission for Coral's Steam version, and suggested Nintendo Switch backers get a key change for Steam.

Squid Shock assured it's "actively pursuing" ways to push updates for Bo's console versions, but noted it'll "take some time." In response to users on social media, it recently said it was planning to launch a Patreon "soon."

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

