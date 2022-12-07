Square Enix revealed on Twitter its Nier series has sold 8.5 million copies. This only takes into account the two console titles (meaning no mention of the Nier Reincarnation mobile game), and the bulk of those sales can be contributed to Nier: Automata.

PlatinumGames' acclaimed 2017 sequel to the 2010 cult classic sold 7 million copies across digital and physical formats. Having a five-year head start certainly helps, along with new systems to be re-released on: it came to Xbox One a year after coming out on PlayStation 4 and PC, and hit the Nintendo Switch this past October.

The second game is Nier: Replicant ver.1.22474487139...., which released back in 2021. As a remaster of the original Nier Replicant, it's sold 1.5 million physical and digital copies.

Despite solid reviews, Replicant has seemingly yet to find much of an audience. The game has sold 1 million copies a few months after its release in 2021, and Square seems to be aware of this, as its tweet somewhat jokingly asks more people buy Replicant.

In previous financial reports, Square Enix cited Replicant alongside games like People Can Fly's Outriders as contributions to its declining net sales and operating income in the "HD game" sub-segment.

Beyond Nier Replicant, the future of the franchise is a mystery. While there's an anime adaptation of Automata due to release in early 2023, both Square Enix and Platinum are currently tied up in other projects, meaning it may be some time before a follow-up sees the light of day.