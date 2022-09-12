The blockchain company Oasys has formed a partnership with Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix. Using Oasys' blockchain technology, the two companies will "explore the possibility of harnessing user contributions in the development of new games."



Throughout the year, Square Enix has made it clear that it wishes to try and incorporate blockchain into its games. President Yosuke Matsuda called the technology a "major strategic theme," and could be use to bolster game communities and engagement.

"Our shared enthusiasm for Web3 gaming makes this an exciting partnership for and we look forward to gaining insights that can advance the creation of all-new play experiences for gamers across the globe," said Matsuda about the Oasys partnership.

Oasys opened its blockchain games division this past February, and billed its technology as environmentally friendly. With Square Enix, It's now managed to secure 21 game publishers into its blockchain. The list includes Bandai Namco, SEGA, and Ubisoft, all three of which have previously expressed an interest in blockchain and the metaverse.

"To partner with a respected and ambitious gaming company such as Square Enix, helps us to accelerate our collective mission to bring blockchain gaming to the masses," wrote Oasys president Daiki Moriyama in a press release. "We will be able to truly bring new experiences and empower gaming fans from all backgrounds while helping to establish the next stage of growth for blockchain entertainment.”

Various game publishers and developers have made their stances on the use of blockchain and NFTs in games clear. Some, like Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, are not entirely sold on the technology. Conversely, others like SimCity creator Will Wright are going all in on the technology, and plan on using it to create simulation games.