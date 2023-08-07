informa
Square Enix ending support for Dragon Quest X on Wii U and 3DS

The Japanese publisher will end support on both platforms in March 2024.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 07, 2023
The Dragon Quest X logo on a black background

Square Enix is ending support for Dragon Quest X Online on the Wii U and 3DS in 2024.

In a short announcement (via Gematsu), the Japanese publisher explained the long-running MMORPG will end service on both platforms on Match 20, 2024.

It's news that probably won't come as too much of a surprise given both the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U are now over a decade old.

Dragon Quest X initially launched on the Nintendo Wii before being ported over to the Wii U in March 2013 and subsequently made its debut on the 3DS in September 2014.

The title has never been localized outside of Japan and remains available on multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

Console

