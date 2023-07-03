Square Enix cancels Just Cause Mobile before launch

Square Enix has scrapped Just Cause Mobile before handing it an official debut.

The free-to-play project had been available to download as part of a regional early access rollout, but has now been cancelled.

In a screenshot shared on the Just Cause subreddit, Square Enix brand manager Anne-Lou explained the title will be pulled from digital storefronts on July 3, 2023.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the end of development for Just Cause Mobile. As of tomorrow, July 3, 2023, the game will no longer appear on digital stores. It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature, especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release.

"We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us. Please note that any Blue Diamonds purchased during the Regional Early Access have been refunded in full to your Google Play Account on February 24, 2023. The server will also be deleted tomorrow (July 3) during the day."

A cached version of the Just Cause Mobile website described the title as an "action-shooter set in the explosive Just Cause universe and designed exclusively for mobile."

It promised a story campaign, 30-person competitive multiplayer, four-player co-op missions, and a unique movement system that leans on franchise staples like grapple guns, parachutes, and wing suits.

Game Developer has reached out to Square Enix to learn more about the cancellation.

