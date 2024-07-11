Splash Damage confirms 'small number' of employees could be laid off

UK studio Splash Damage has confirmed a small number of employees are at risk of being laid off.

The Outcasters and Transformers: Reactivate developer confirmed the news in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz and said a "small number of roles" are at risk of redundancy.

Operations roles at risk at Splash Damage

"Following a recent business review, we have reached a point where we must adapt our structure to better suit the needs of our current and future games. Despite every effort to avoid it, this unfortunately means that a small number of roles across the studio are potentially at risk of redundancy," it said.

"These roles are predominantly on the operations side of the business, with our development teams remaining largely unaffected. All games—both announced and unannounced—remain in development."

Splash Damage said it will support impacted employees during this "difficult time."

The studio has worked on a number of major titles over the years including Gears Tactics, Gears 5, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Its latest project is Transformers: Reactivate, an upcoming multiplayer action title that's heading to PC and consoles.

Last year, Splash Damage transitioned to a four-day work week. Prior to that, it purchased Battalion 1944 developer Bulkhead Games for an undisclosed fee to bolster development on Transformers: Reactivate.