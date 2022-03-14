informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Sperasoft veterans raise $2 million to launch new studio Arctic 7

Grishin Robotics led the investment, which will enable tech development and international expansion.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 14, 2022
Arctic_7_Header.png

Sperasoft founders Igor Efremov and Mark Rizzo have established a new Austin-based studio called Arctic 7 alongside former Undead Labs COO and Sperasoft chief production officer Alan Van Slyke.

The trio have raised $2 million in seed funding from Grishin Robotics to enable tech development and international expansion, and are aiming to establish Arctic 7 as a leading studio focused on "quality, technical excellence, and creative output."

Between them, Efremov, Rizzo, and Van Slyke have held roles at notable companies including Epic Games, Microsoft, Sony, and Electronic Arts, working on franchises such as Gears of War, Assassin's Creed, FIFA, The Sims, and Need for Speed.

Efremov noted the studio's initial funding round exceeded expectations, and said the cash will serve as the "launchpad" for it to realize its ambitions.

Arctic 7 is currently working on an unannounced project for an international publisher, and has numerous partner projects planned for 2022 and beyond.

Latest Jobs

Crate Entertainment

Remote
01.31.22
Senior Programmer

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more