Sperasoft veterans raise $2 million to launch new studio Arctic 7

Sperasoft founders Igor Efremov and Mark Rizzo have established a new Austin-based studio called Arctic 7 alongside former Undead Labs COO and Sperasoft chief production officer Alan Van Slyke.

The trio have raised $2 million in seed funding from Grishin Robotics to enable tech development and international expansion, and are aiming to establish Arctic 7 as a leading studio focused on "quality, technical excellence, and creative output."

Between them, Efremov, Rizzo, and Van Slyke have held roles at notable companies including Epic Games, Microsoft, Sony, and Electronic Arts, working on franchises such as Gears of War, Assassin's Creed, FIFA, The Sims, and Need for Speed.

Efremov noted the studio's initial funding round exceeded expectations, and said the cash will serve as the "launchpad" for it to realize its ambitions.

Arctic 7 is currently working on an unannounced project for an international publisher, and has numerous partner projects planned for 2022 and beyond.