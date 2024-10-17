Sponsored By

Space Marine II becomes Pullup's best launch, big Q2 earner for 2024-2025

The Warhammer 40K sequel and Train Sim World 5 sold so well, Pullup expects 'very strong revenue growth' once the fiscal year ends.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 17, 2024

Key art for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II.
Image via Saber Interactve/Focus Entertainment.

Pullup Entertainment posted its financials for the second quarter of 2024-2025, and the publisher more than outdid itself compared to last year.

Catalog revenue for the quarter hit €164 million (or nearly $177.6 million), and €164.1 for the fiscal year's first half. Individually, those respective revenues were 13 times and 7.1 times more than last year's metrics.

When combined with the €70.2 million of back catalog and other revenue, Pullup made €234.3 million ($253.7 million) for the first six months of 2024-2025, up 176 percent from 2024-2024.

That can largely be owed to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. Deputy CEO Geoffrey Sardin said Saber Interactive's sequel had a "remarkable" performance, and became the best launch in the publisher's history.

While coy on exact sales, Pullup further noted Space Marine II topped 4.5 million players and is "among the top five launches of the year."

Train Sim World 5 was another standout for the quarter. Dovetail Games' simulation title reportedly outperformed the previous games in revenue and player numbers and activity. Both games are "part of Pullup's ambition to build a catalog of games with recurring revenue."

Pullup's back catalog boosters

Along with prior Train Sim World installments, Chants of Senaar, Atomic Heart, and Evil West were among the back catalog highlights. The publisher noted that section's performance seemed to be in spite of the previously reported poor sales of Don't Nod's Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Looking ahead, Pullup's third quarter will consist of the release of Metal Slug Tactics. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando and Mio: Memories and Orbit have been delayed into its 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Even so, between those delays and Space Marine II, Pullup is predicting a "very strong revenue growth and a very significant rebound" in its earnings for all of 2024-2025.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

