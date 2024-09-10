Sponsored By

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 opens to 2 million players

Saber Interactive's newly released sequel is also now the brand's most-played Warhammer game on Steam.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 10, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.
Image via Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment.

Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has opened to two million players a day after its official release.

The "incredible milestone" spans the game's release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Premium editions of the game offered four-day Early Access ahead of its standard launch.

At time of writing, this does not appear to be indicative of the shooter's sales.

How did Space Marine II get here?

Warhammer games release at a steady cadence, often between two-four titles per year. Space Marine II (a sequel to Relic's 2011 cult classic) marks the second Warhammer title to launch in 2024, and is one of Focus' big releases for the year.

IGN also spotted that on Steam, Space Marine II is taking off quite well. It opened to 225,690 concurrent players, making it the platform's most-played Warhammer title (40K or otherwise) ahead of Total War: Warhammer 3's peak of 166,754 players.

While Saber and Focus didn't break down specifics of Space Marine II's player count, the Early Access launch likely played a hand in things.

Triple-A games have used Early Access as a pre-order incentive for years, and publishers are typically quiet on how it affects sales. EA is an exception, since it had no problem touting EA Sports College Football 25's 2.2 million Early Access players in July.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

An in-game agent for the NFT title Deadrop.
Business
NFT game dev Midnight Society makes 'significant' layoffs after 'unexpected' challengesNFT game dev Midnight Society makes 'significant' layoffs after 'unexpected' challenges
byJustin Carter
Sep 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Astro Bot.
Business
Ex-SCEE president says laid off devs can 'drive an Uber' while waiting for industry to right itselfEx-SCEE president says laid off devs can 'drive an Uber' while waiting for industry to right itself
byJustin Carter
Sep 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
The Operator is a crime solving game delivered entirely with UIThe Operator is a crime solving game delivered entirely with UI
byJoel Couture
Sep 10, 2024
8 Min Read
The Godot icon next to a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.
Console
W4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in OctoberW4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in October
byBryant Francis
Sep 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Simon Jones, Rémi Verschelde, and Juan Linietsky, three men, smile for the camera.
Programming
Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'
byBryant Francis
Sep 5, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
5 things to learn from AAA studios5 things to learn from AAA studios
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 9, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Power progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiencesPower progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiences
byCameron McKellar
Sep 6, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Balancing creativity and deadlines in game developmentBalancing creativity and deadlines in game development
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 5, 2024
7 Min Read