Space Ape Games will shut down Boom Beach: Frontlines in January

Space Ape Games is shuttering Boom Beach: Frontlines, the strategic multiplayer action game set in Supercell's Boom Beach universe.

The studio, which is majority-owned by Supercell, said the mobile title has failed to meet expectations and as a result will be shut down on January 16, 2023.

Supercell invested $37 million into Space Ape earlier this year to up its stake in the company to 75 percent.

The UK studio described the decision to scrap Boom Beach: Frontlines as "difficult," but said that despite its efforts over the past year it has been unable to realize its vision for the game.

"After a year full of epic battles in soft-launch, driving tanks through the islands and blowing up enemy outposts, we've made the difficult decision to end the development of Boom Beach: Frontlines," wrote the studio on Reddit. "We always set very high standards for our games at Space Ape, as our goal is to make the best games, played by many and enjoyed for years.

"Even with all our efforts over the past year – introducing major features, redesigning progression, balancing the core gameplay, and much more – we felt that Boom Beach: Frontlines was still not reaching the expectations we had set for it."

Space Ape added that players will be able to transfer any in-game currency to other Space Ape titles including Beatstar, Transformers: Earth Wars, Rival Kingdoms: Ruination, and Fastlane: Road to Revenge.

It also explained that in-game purchases and local notifications will be disabled on November 28, before Boom Beach: Frontlines is delisted from mobile app stores on November 29. The title's Premium Beach Pass will then become free to claim from the in-game marketplace from December 1 before the title is shut down for good in January 2023.