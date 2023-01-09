informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Sony's accessibility controller Project Leonardo is PS5-only

Sony's Project Leonardo controller won't feature native support for PC or the PlayStation 4 when it eventually releases.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 09, 2023
Leonardo.png

Sony's upcoming accessibility controller known as Project Leonardo is strictly for the PlayStation 5. When Digital Trends asked about the controller having native support for the PC or even the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation maker confirmed that Project Leonardo would only work with its current-generation console. 

This news is particularly important for PC players, as Sony has brought or is planning to bring its high-profile PlayStation titles such as the Spider-Man games, Returnal, and The Last of Us Part I to PC.

From a hardware and software perspective, Sony designed Leonardo "from the ground up to seamlessly integrate with PlayStation 5." To ensure the device had "the best, most cohesive and customizable play experience possible," that meant creating it with only the PS5 in mind. 

Software-wise, Leonardo will hold up to three programmed button settings as "control profiles," and allow players to switch between them at will. The only other Sony hardware to have similar software is the publisher's upcoming DualSense Edge controller, which may help explain why it can't be compatible with the previous PlayStation generation. 

Leonardo was revealed last week at CES, and billed by Sony as a customizable controller kit to help players with disabilities play games on the system "more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods." It's effectively Sony's equivalent to the Xbox Adaptive Controller

The Adaptive Controller launched during the Xbox One generation and was eventually made to be compatible with PC, mobile devices, and even the Xbox One's successor consoles Xbox Series X|S, the latter of which released in 2020. 

Console

Latest Jobs

Microsoft

Redmond, WA, USA
1.04.23
Technical Lighting Artist – Turn 10 Studios

Microsoft

Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
1.04.23
Sr Character Artist – Gears of War – The Coalition

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more