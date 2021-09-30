Sony officially acquires Bluepoint Games after accidentally teasing the deal

Sony has acquired Demon's Souls (PS5) developer Bluepoint Games for an undisclosed fee.

The news means another notable name has been added to the first-party PlayStation Studios roster, although it might not come as a complete surprise given Sony accidentally teased the deal earlier this year.

Back in June, the company announced the acquisition of Housemarque across a variety of channels, but the official PlayStation Japan Twitter account pushed out the news with an image that suggested Sony had bought Bluepoint instead.

Although the picture was swiftly removed, it set tongues wagging, and now Sony has finally confirmed the deal in a brief post on the PlayStation Blog.

Commenting on the purchase, PlayStation Studios chief Hermen Hulst praised Bluepoint's work on remakes and remasters including PS5 launch title Demon's Souls, Shadow of the Colossus, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

"With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties," he added.