article

Sony buys Haven Studios, the Canadian developer formed by Jade Raymond

Sony previously invested in the studio to help it create a AAA multiplayer title exclusively for PlayStation.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 21, 2022
Haven_Header.png

Haven Studios, the Canadian developer co-founded by Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios founder Jade Raymond, has been acquired by Sony.

The company purchased Haven for an undisclosed fee, having previously invested in the studio to help it create a AAA multiplayer title exclusively for PlayStation.

"We began working with Jade and her team in early 2021 when they were on the brink of announcing the formation of Haven Studios. From their first pitch, we were inspired by Haven’s vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways," said PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst in a blog post. 

"We were confident in their creative and technical expertise to deliver on such an ambitious project and were thrilled to invest in their journey developing a new, original IP for PlayStation."

Hulst added that Sony has been impressed with Haven's "growth and progress" as it works to bring its debut project to life.

Haven CEO and co-founder Jade Raymond explained the move will allow the studio to learn from other world-class talent and leverage creative, technology, and marketing team to bolster production. The news comes just over a month after Haven Studios co-founder Sebastian Puel departed the company.

