Table9, the developer behind Slay the Spire's popular Downfall mod, informed players about a recent security breach that let hackers release malware via Steam.

The breach hit on Christmas Day, and tried stealing users' passwords from their internet browsers, along with messaging apps Discord and Telegram. Files that contain 'password' were also targeted.

Players would see a popup for a Unity library installer during the breach period. Table 9 said players should be fully disconnected from the internet if they investigate malware-made files on their computer.

While Table 9 had its Discord and Steam accounts hijacked and couldn't warn players right away, it did contain the breach. The hack was later reversed, and Downfall is now safe to download again.

When the hack was live, most antivirus software stopped the hack from being sent across the internet. As a result, "[players] weren't automatically damaged by the attack," said Table9.

Downfall is the newest hack to occur in games this year. Last week, Insomniac Games faced a security breach that saw workers' personal info get distributed, along with information on its upcoming projects.

Days later, Insomniac released a statement saying it was focusing on its employees' health and helping to prevent identity theft.

Earlier this week, Grand Theft Auto V's source code was released online after it was stolen in Rockstar's 2022 cyberattack. That code contained files on now-canned projects at the developer, including Bully 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6.

Table 9 has more information on the hack, and how it's working with Steam to help affected players, here.