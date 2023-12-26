Sponsored By

New Rockstar leak reveals GTA code, canceled studio projectsNew Rockstar leak reveals GTA code, canceled studio projects

Source code for GTA V was leaked, revealed now-scrapped projects like story DLC and Bully 2 were in development.

Justin Carter

December 26, 2023

1 Min Read
Michael, Franklin, and Trevor from Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V.
Image via Rockstar Games.

At a Glance

  • The newest leak over at Rockstar gives some insight into the developer's attempted projects and its GTA Online focus.

Weeks after its trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked, Rockstar Games has faced another leak. Code for it and Grand Theft Auto V circulated online during the holiday break.

Code for both games were obtained during Rockstar's cyberattack in 2022. Within the GTA V code were files for other Rockstar projects, such as scrapped story expansions for the decade-old game.

Other projects also include the long-dead Agent and Bully 2. It's been suggested over the years (and last month) that Bully 2 was in development, though its present status is currently unclear.

Previously, it was reported that Bully 2 was canceled in 2017 so Rockstar could prioritize GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption II.

That Rockstar was hit with its third leak in two years isn't great, not helped by the recent leak of Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game and the hack at Insomniac Games.

But it is illuminating in that it tells us Rockstar may have gotten too caught up in GTA Online. If Bully 2 is fully dead, it means the studio didn't have the ability to set that aside for other projects.

In that sense, Naughty Dog was proven right in cancelling its multiplayer game for The Last of Us. It didn't want to be a full-time live-service studio , which Rockstar has arguably done since 2013.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Headshot of the late actor Kamar de los Reyes.
Business
Obituary: Kamar de los Reyes, Call of Duty actor, has died at age 56Obituary: Kamar de los Reyes, Call of Duty actor, dead at age 56
byJustin Carter
Dec 26, 2023
1 Min Read
Michael, Franklin, and Trevor from Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V.
Business
New Rockstar leak reveals GTA code, canceled studio projectsNew Rockstar leak reveals GTA code, canceled studio projects
byJustin Carter
Dec 26, 2023
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023

Business
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

Dec 21, 2023