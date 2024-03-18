Sponsored By

Paulson previously worked his way up the product management chain for Diablo and Warcraft over at Activision Blizzard.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 18, 2024

Lillith in Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV.
Image via Activision Blizzard.

  • Paulson's first order of Skybound business will be heading up the commercial launch of the company's next unannounced game.

Skybound Games has gained another executive in Chris Paulson, who's been tapped as its executive vice president and general manager of games publishing.

Prior to this, Paulson worked as VP of product management for the Diablo games. During his Activision Blizzard tenure, he helped wth the "record-breaking" launches of Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

His first order of business at Skybound will be to "activate" the commercial launch of a project that's been quietly in development since 2023.

Skybound is more business than games right now

Per the press release, Paulson joins amid a period of "executive growth" over at Skybound. Last month, it gained EA alum Jeff Chaiken to serve as senior VP and head up an acquisition spree.

"Skybound's legacy speaks for itself, and I can't wait to collaborate with our talented development teams and build the publishing team," wrote Paulson.

The company's been open about wanting another transmedia juggernaut like The Walking Dead. Whether this unannounced project is related to that or Invincible, it's clearly making moves.

To date, it's yet to create anything that is uniquely a Skybound Game. This upcoming project (or any others in the works) will have to answer that question, first and foremost.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

