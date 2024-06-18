Sponsored By

Shawn Layden suggest publishers be patient, let new games grow

The former PlayStation head thinks the industry jumped too many guns much too quickly, and the best way to sort things out is to not be so hasty.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 18, 2024

2 Min Read
Headshot of former Sony INteractive Entertainment head Shawn Layden.
Image via Shawn Layden/Readygg.

Shawn Layden has looked at the last two years of strife within the game industry and come to a conclusion: publishers need to relax.

Talking to GamesIndustry for its new GI Sprint podcast, the ex-PlayStation boss decried the industry for being so quick to shut down a studio or lay off employees. It's "real frustrating" for newer studios, he added, since they don't get a real chance to grow.

"When you bring completely new things that people have not seen before," he said, "the publishing industry doesn't have patience now to nurture these things, and they feel they need the quick big win."

Layoffs have been hitting the industry hard since 2023, particularly newer studios. Some have closed down before their debut project was revealed (much less released), while others have had severe cutbacks in the aftermath of that first title.

To Layden, the "real frustrating" part is how publishers see a game but "don't have the patience to play this thing out into part two or three." He also thinks overreliance on safe bets (aka established IP) will get the industry nowhere.

"The vast majority of the planet has already said Grand Theft Auto is not that interesting, Call of Duty is not that interesting. [...] If people have already said they're not interested, building more of those experiences will not get them in."

New ideas are all well and good, but Layden also believes patience is needed in gauging the market. Layoffs are happening now largely because of "artificial growth" during the pandemic, and some studios admitting their eyes were bigger than their stomachs at the time.

Layden has no ill will for studios who took risky bets back then, but noted cooler heads are needed now. And when companies eventually realize they overextended themselves, the smaller studios should not be the one taking the hit.

"Companies say everybody's got to take a haircut," he continued. "And some of the smallest studios are going: 'Why do I need the haircut? You bought me for a little bit of money to give me some freedom to do the thing I do… I didn't tell you to spend double digit billions of dollars on buying other stuff.'"

Layden's full segment on layoffs and the industry's pandemic boom can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition.
Business
GTA Trilogy surpasses a reported 30M downloads on NetflixGTA Trilogy surpasses a reported 30M downloads on Netflix
byJustin Carter
Jun 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Headshot of former Sony INteractive Entertainment head Shawn Layden.
Business
Shawn Layden suggest publishers be patient, let new games growShawn Layden suggest publishers be patient, let new games grow
byJustin Carter
Jun 18, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Programming
Book Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume OneBook Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume One
byPaul Roberts, Sarat Rallabandi
Jun 18, 2024
16 Min Read
A screenshot from Palworld. Pals work across various factory installations.
Design
Pocketpair CEO: Palworld owes its success to automation mechanicsPocketpair CEO: Palworld owes its success to automation mechanics
byGeorge Yang
Jun 18, 2024
5 Min Read
Assassin's Creed Shadow protagonists Yasuke and Naoe strike a pose.
Design
The dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal JapanThe dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal Japan
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 14, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Welcome To My World: What Makes For Great Horror Game SettingsWelcome To My World: What Makes For Great Horror Game Settings
byMichel Sabbagh
Jun 17, 2024
15 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
The Game Show Interview: What Game Music Means to GamersThe Game Show Interview: What Game Music Means to Gamers
byWinifred Phillips
Jun 14, 2024
15 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Genre Bending: Taking Outbreak from Action Survival Horror to Horror Visual NovelGenre Bending: Taking Outbreak from Action Survival Horror to Horror Visual Novel
byJulia Wolbach
Jun 14, 2024
7 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan