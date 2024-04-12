Sponsored By

Prytania Media's first subsidiary has been closed "without warning," according to those affected.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for the now closed Possibility Space.
Image via Prytania Media.

At a Glance

  • Possibility Space, like Crop Circle, was shut down years after starting up, and before it could finish its debut project.

Update (4/12/2024): In an email obtained by Polygon's Nicole Carpenter, Prytania co-founder Jeff Strain attributed the closure of Possibility Space to an incoming report from Kotaku's Ethan Gach.

In his statement, Strain claimed he was asked non-public information about a game named Project Vonnegut. Following a meeting with an unnamed publishing partner, he canceled the project and ended the studio.

"To see internal team members under a confidentiality agreement engage in [these leaks] was sickening," wrote Strain.

Gach's report, it should be noted, is not published at time of writing. Further, Strain's behavior is similar to that of his wife Annie, who made a pre-emptive statement on Gach's report last week.

Strain ended his statement by revealing he was stepping away from games to "focus on my family and care for Annie. I wish all of you the best as you navigate this complex industry and the challenges above and opportunities ahead."

Original story: Prytania Media has closed down Possibility Space, its second studio in as many months.

The studio was formed in mid-2021, with several prominent names behind it such as Waypoint Media's Austin Walker and Ubisoft alum Liz England. At the time, it was aiming to make "joyful games around human experiences."

Per senior designer Brendan McLeod, all employees at the 2.5-year-old studio have been laid off. This was further corroborated by several now ex-staff on LinkedIn, with one employee saying it was done "without notice."

Possibility Space, Crop Circle, and Prytania Media

Possibility Space was a subsidiary of Prytania Media, which itself is headed up by Jeff and Annie Strain. In March, the pair fully closed down Crop Circle Games, which was furloughed before its closure.

Both Possibility Space and Crop Circle were working on projects which are likely dead, given their respective teams have been disbanded.

To date, neither Strain have commented on CC's closure, and the same appears to be true for Possibility.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Crash Bandicoot in Crash 4: It's About Time!.
Business
Crash 4: It's About Time has sold over 5 million copiesCrash 4: It's About Time has sold over 5 million copies
byJustin Carter
Apr 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3.
Business
Baldur's Gate 3 crowned Game of the Year at 2024 BAFTA Game AwardsBaldur's Gate 3 crowned Game of the Year at 2024 BAFTA Game Awards
byJustin Carter
Apr 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A character roll call in Lego Fortnite
Business
Epic execs say IP holders don't care about Fortnite, but they really want its ecosystemEpic execs say IP holders don't care about Fortnite, but they really want its ecosystem
byChris Kerr
Apr 12, 2024
4 Min Read
An image of a flow chart.
Design
How to build branching narrative without breaking the bankHow to build branching narrative without breaking the bank
byBryant Francis
Apr 12, 2024
6 Min Read
A figure ponders a neon cyberpunk skyline
Design
CD Projekt interested in multiplayer components, but insists single-player games are still kingCD Projekt interested in multiplayer components, but insists single-player games are still king
byChris Kerr
Apr 11, 2024
3 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective

Apr 10, 2024

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024

Programming
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games

Apr 5, 2024