Sega greenlights blockchain game based on "immensely popular" franchise

Line Next has licensed one of the company's major franchises to create a web3 title.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 10, 2023
Sega has penned a licensing deal with Line Next so the company can develop a blockchain title based on an "immensely popular" franchise.

As reported by VentureBeat, the two companies have agreed to create a web3 title for the blockchain gaming platform, Game Dosi.

The game will reportedly support NFT production, digital payments, and marketing activities, and is part of Line Next's plan to popularize web3 gaming.

The news comes a few days after Sega indicated it was unsure if pursuing blockchain and NFT projects would yield meaningful results, with company co-COO, Shuji Utsumi, questioning whether the technology will ever take off.

"What's the point if [the] games are no fun?" they said, speaking to Bloomberg. "We're looking into whether this technology is really going to take off in this industry, after all."

Utsumi also indicated the company wasn't willing to let third-parties leverage its biggest franchises to create blockchain games, but said it would still be working with external partners to explore the space.

Sega's partnership with Line Next, which is a division of mobile messaging company Line, appears to undermine those comments.

