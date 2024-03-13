Sponsored By

Sea of Stars reaches 5 million players

Sabotage's second outing is still performing solidly nearly a year after release.

Justin Carter

March 13, 2024

Zale and Valere in Sabotage's Sea of Stars. Key art for 2023's
Image via Sabotage Studio.

  • Sabotage plans to continue Sea of Stars' momentum with a new expansion and three-player co-op in the near future.

Sabotage Studio's 2023 RPG Sea of Stars has now eclipsed 5 million players.

Last we heard of the game's player count was in December 2023, where it reached 4 million. When it released in August, it also launched on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Sabotage has been a little less forthcoming about its sales, though. After it sold 100,000 copies on launch day, the studio revealed that number went up to 250,000 by launch week.

That may change, however, after its physical copies (published by iam8bit) release on May 10.

Either way, the game has clearly found an audience, and Sabotage was satisfied with its performance in December when it called Sea of Stars its "magnum opus."

Sabotage still has plans for Sea of Stars

Looking to the future, Sea of Stars will continue with both an upcoming expansion and a new mode.

The latter, dubbed "Single Player+," lets allows for three-player co-op. Local play (or couch co-op) is specified, but it's unclear if this will also be for online.

Beyond controlling one party member each, co-op players will have timed hits to pull off in combat. Sabotage plans to reveal more details on Single Player+ in the coming months.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

