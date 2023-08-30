informa
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Sea of Stars sold 100,000 copies in one day

That's despite launching on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 30, 2023
Sea of Stars key art, with characters against a moon backdrop

Sea of Stars has sold 100,000 copies in one day, according to developer Sabotage Studio.

The turn-based RPG, which is inspired by the classics of yesteryear, debuted on August 29, 2023, across a variety of platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch.

Sabotage said the news had left it "speechless," indicating the title has performed well beyond expectations.

The news is all the more impressive given Sea of Stars was made available to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus subscribers at launch.

Sea of Stars' success

The title has also achieved critical success, with notable outlets including Game Informer, Siliconera, and Games Radar lavishing the RPG with praise.

"It wouldn't be possible to describe in words how we feel right now," tweeted Sabotage, reacting to those reviews. "Thank you all once again for the overwhelming support and positivity throughout the years."

