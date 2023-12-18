Less than four months after release, Sabotage Studio's sophomore outing Sea of Stars has eclipsed 4 million players.

The milestone was reached by its release on platforms and launch on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass. In early 2024, the game will have a physical release on PS4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Within its first day, the retro-inspired RPG sold 100,000 copies. That became 250,000 by week's end, and it's grown through the months due to word of mouth and recognition at the BAFTA and Game Awards.

The player count doesn't fully equate to sales, but it illustrates how far Sea of Stars has come in four months. It may be a semi-prequel to Sabotage's 2018 hit The Messenger, but being able to stand out on its own in a crowded year is noteworthy in itself.

"[This] is the game of my dreams, and seeing its quest resonate so strongly with players and critics means the world to everyone at Sabotage," said co-founder Thierry Boulanger.

In that same announcement, Boulanger highlighted the game's upcoming Throes of the Watchmaker expansion, saying the studio "can’t wait to show you what’s next for Sea of Stars."