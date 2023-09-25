Roblox has laid off 30 members of its talent acquisition team after scaling back its recruitment efforts.

A company spokesperson confirmed the layoffs in a statement handed to TechCrunch and explained "the aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization."

"With our commitment to getting our cash compensation growth in line with our bookings growth by the end of Q1 2024, we now need a smaller talent acquisition organization to meet our adjusted hiring needs," they added. "This action is the result of the reduction in our hiring targets to better align with our growth goals."

Roblox said that no other teams have been impacted by the layoffs, which come shortly after the company posted a loss for the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to Roblox's fiscal report for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net losses increased by 60 percent year-on-year to $282.8 million due to the "higher levels of expense required to support the growth of the business."

Despite those losses, Roblox continues to attract players and delivered 65.5 million daily active users (DAUs) during the quarter for a total playtime of 14 billion hours.

Commenting on the platform's future, company CEO David Baszucki said Roblox is "growing among users of all ages and across all geographies" and believes it has the ability to deliver 1 billion DAUs.