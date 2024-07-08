Sponsored By

Respawn doubles Apex Legends' battle pass price in systemic overhaul

Respawn said the new battle pass pricing helps the global Apex Legends community and ensures it's 'more attainable' for everyone.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 8, 2024

2 Min Read
Alter in splash art for Season 21 of Apex Legends.
Image via Respawn Entertainment/EA.

Change is coming to Apex Legends once again. But instead of tweaking characters or providing new modes, Respawn is shifting how the battle royale's battle pass works in the game's larger ecosystem.

Beginning with the upcoming Season 22, the three-month passes can only be purchased with real-world money. Players could use in-game AC currency to buy said passes, but that process will be phased out.

Further complicating matters is that each Season will be split into two battle passes. The first Premium pass will cost $10 per half season, while the Premium+ pass (which offers extra in-game rewards) will be $20.

So unless players stick with the free track, they may pay $20 or $40 for a full season. Per Respawn, the change was done to make things "more approachable and realistic for our global player community."

To show what the change to its season passes will look like, Respawn posted a graphic below showing old and future rewards for the Free, Premium, and Premium+ tracks. Under the half-season change, players seem to get more rewards for buying both passes than the original "one per season" format.

apex_legends_season_rewards.jpgGraphic explaining Apex Legends' revamped battle pass rewards.

Developers are changing their season passes, but to what end?

Last year, 2K took a similar two-track season pass approach with NBA 2K24. Like with Apex, that game's Pro and Hall of Fame passes were respectively $10 and $20, though it offered Pro players a chance to trade up if they forked over another $10.

Before that, Bungie bumped up the price of Destiny 2's season passes from $10 to $12. This new change from Apex may further signal a larger shift to come in how season passes are priced and in-game seasons become structured.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Alter in splash art for Season 21 of Apex Legends.
Business
Respawn doubles Apex Legends' battle pass price in systemic overhaulRespawn doubles Apex Legends' battle pass price in systemic overhaul
byJustin Carter
Jul 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for Cities: Skylines II.
Business
Colossal Order delays Cities: Skylines II's console launch due to 'unresolved issues'Colossal Order delays Cities: Skylines II's console launch due to 'unresolved issues'
byJustin Carter
Jul 8, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Reworking War Robots' prize system with style and user-friendlinessReworking War Robots' prize system with style and user-friendliness
byNikolay Berezkin
Jul 8, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
PC
Windows on Arm is not ready for the complexities of the PC gaming landscapeWindows on Arm is not ready for the complexities of the PC gaming landscape
byJames McWhirter
Jul 8, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Analyzing New Game Ideas for Market Success: Strategic ToolkitAnalyzing New Game Ideas for Market Success: Strategic Toolkit
byMichał Dębek
Jul 5, 2024
9 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan