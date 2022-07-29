Capcom has announced that new accessibility features are heading to Resident Evil Village.

The update will be free to players on all systems and roll out alongside the Winters' expansion and the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition re-release, both of which are due out in October this year.

An increasing number of triple-A studios have begun to prioritize and speak out about accessibility to better meet the needs of players. Several studios, such as The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, have started to make a point of integrating and demonstrating accessibility features ahead of launch. It's also becoming common for accessibility features to be patched in post-launch in a bid to support more players.

Capcom's accessibility update for Village will include a permanent reticle, the ability to toggle subtitle size, color, and background, closed captions, and a caption dictating which character is speaking in the game's story mode both in and out of cutscenes.

Resident Evil Village released in May 2021, and within weeks had topped 4 million digital sales and global shipments. As of May 2022, the title had sold 6.1 million units.

The Gold Edition of Village, releasing October 28, will include a third-person camera mode, new playable characters for the post-game Mercenaries mode, and the "Shadows of Rose" expansion. The expansion will allow players to take control of Ethan Winters' now grown daughter Rose, and can be bought separately from the Gold Edition for those who already own the base game.

Alongside the Gold Edition and Rose expansion, Capcom will release Resident Evil Re:Verse on October 28, 2022. The online multiplayer mode was intended to launch alongside Village, but was later delayed.