ResetEra acquired by Swedish media company MOBA for $4.55 million

Popular video game forum ResetEra has been acquired by MOBA Network for $4.55 million.

MOBA Network is a Swedish media company that "acquires, develops, and operates gaming communities for the global gaming market" with a specific focus on esports.

ResetEra was founded in 2017 and currently has 55,000 members. The community has contributed to over 45 million forum posts to-date, and is what MOBA describes as a "committed audience."

The forum generates revenue through advertisements and member subscriptions, and MOBA said it sees "significant growth opportunities" to increase that ad revenue through a higher share of direct sales, implementation of new ad formats, and a long-term product development strategy.

The Stockholm-based company intends to retain the operational team that runs ResetEra and maintain the current membership criteria.

"We see significant opportunities to develop ResetEra, continue to grow traffic flows, improve the sales development and extract synergies within the MOBA Group," said MOBA chief exec Björn Mannerqvist.

"[This deal] is another step in our strategy to grow through acquisitions and create more relevant communities with attractive, growing target groups that many companies want to expose themselves to."

Looking to the immediate future, MOBA has outlined plans to grow sales significantly in 2022.