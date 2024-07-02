Sponsored By

Tales of Kenzera: Zau developer Surgent Studios is cutting jobs

Multiple former employees have shared the news, which comes less than three months after the studio's debut title launched.

July 2, 2024

2 Min Read
A screenshot from Tales of Kenzera: Zau featuring the protagonist Zuberi
Image via Surgent Studios

Update (7/2/2024): Surgent Studios confirmed it laid off over a dozen of its staff. In its statement, it acknowledged the industry's "difficult time," and said it'd prioritize helping those affected by the reductions.

"I am so proud of what the team have acheieved over the course of these four years," wrote Surgent founder Abubakar Salim. "So to be delivering this news today really sucks. I know we're not alone here, but that doesn't make it easier."

The studio added that its current plans involve further support for Tales of Kenzera: Zau and "looking to the future with our next creative projects."

Original story: It looks like Tales of Kenzera: Zau developer Surgent Studios is making layoffs.

Three former employees impacted by the cuts shared the news on social media. On Linkedin, level designer Peter Brisbourne wrote "the chapter entitled 'Pete Works At Surgent Studios' is coming to a close at the end of the month," and indicated their departure was the result of layoffs.

Former Surgent technical artist Jordan Smee corroborated the news and said they're "joining all the people affected by industry layoffs this year." Over on Bluesky, another former Surgent employee said they have "officially been laid off."

The reports come less than three months after Tales of Kenzera hit shelves. The EA-published metroidvania launched on April 23 for Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

It received praise from critics and players alike, and currently boasts a 'very positive' rating on Steam from over 400 user reviews. It's unclear how well the game sold.

Surgent was founded by Abubakar Salim and is billed as a transmedia studio with "a pioneering philosophy to storytelling across film, television, games, and emerging platforms."

The company has previously worked on films including Wild Goat Surf, Essex Girls, and Measure. Tales of Kenzera was Surgent's first game project.

Layoffs have become commonplace in the game industry over the past year. Major players including Microsoft, Sony, EA, Embracer Group, Take-Two, and more have collectively axed thousands of jobs, shuttered studios, and canned projects in a purported bid to deliver sustainability and growth.

Game Developer has reached out to Surgent for comment. 

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

An Arisen fighting monsters in Dragon's Dogma II.
Business
Capcom acquires animation partner Minimum StudiosCapcom acquires animation partner Minimum Studios
byJustin Carter
Jul 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske in key art for Guilty Gear Strive.
Business
Guilty Gear Strive punches up to 3 million playersGuilty Gear Strive punches up to 3 million players
byJustin Carter
Jul 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

Key art featuring a colorful purple character
Business
How I developed good communication skills while working on FastivalHow I developed good communication skills while working on Fastival
byCloud Guo
Jul 2, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Art
Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?
byRuslan Sartykov
Jul 1, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Oh man, everyone in the gaming industry knows it! Do they?Oh man, everyone in the gaming industry knows it! Do they?
byMichał Dębek
Jun 28, 2024
13 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan