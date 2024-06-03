Sponsored By

Report: Take-Two will either sell or shut down Private Division

The publishing label is reportedly at risk of vanishing entirely.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

June 3, 2024

2 Min Read
Promotional artwork for a Private Division black friday sale featuring characters from key franchises
Image via Private Division

The closures of Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games and OlliOlli World maker Roll7 are imminent, according to a report from IGN. The publication also states that Take-Two intends to either sell or shut down indie publishing label Private Division, which houses those studios.

Multiple anonymous sources have told IGN that Intercept will shut down on June 28, 2024. Those same sources claim Roll7 is also closing, although it's unclear when exactly the UK studio will be officially laid to rest.

Earlier this year it was reported that parent company Take-Two Interactive was making layoffs at both studios with a view to potential closures. A WARN notice filed in Washington revealed Take-Two intended to lay off 70 workers in Seattle–where Intercept is located–as part of a "closure." Bloomberg later reported that Intercept was indeed being shuttered.

Take-Two has repeatedly refused to confirm those reports. When approached for comment on the Intercept layoffs by Game Developer on May 1, the company explained Private Division would continue supporting Kerbal Space Program 2, but said it had "nothing further to note" when pressed on the status of Intercept Games.

More recently, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN the conglomerate "didn't shutter those studios," which would have technically been true even if it was in the process of closing both. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier challenged Zelnick and shared an email he claimed had been sent to Roll7 workers that showed Take-Two "proposing to shut down" the studio.

In its latest report, IGN adds that Take-Two is keen to offload Private Division. In April, employees were allegedly told that Take-Two will no longer support the publishing label, resulting in the termination of some deals with third-parties including Bloober Team and One More Level.

It's claimed Take-Two is hoping to sell Private Division or individual IPs, but the company is reportedly prepared to shut down the business if it can't find a buyer. In the meantime, a small team has been tasked with supporting previously announced titles including No Rest for the Wicked, Tales of the Shire, and an untitled Game Freak project.

Those who spoke with IGN lambasted Take-Two leadership for mismanaging Private Division, and claimed the publisher was often pressured to release titles that needed more time in the oven and told to chase unrealistic sales targets.

Take-Two declined to comment on the report when approached by IGN.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of the player characters in Content Warning.
Business
Content Warning sells 2.2 million copies, nets 8.8M players in two monthsContent Warning sells 2.2 million copies, nets 8.8M players in two months
byJustin Carter
Jun 3, 2024
1 Min Read
The Prince in key art for Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.
Business
Ubisoft Toronto will co-develop Prince of Persia: Sands of Time's remakeUbisoft Toronto will co-develop Prince of Persia: Sands of Time's remake
byJustin Carter
Jun 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Why Arctic Eggs are a dish best served coldWhy Arctic Eggs are a dish best served cold
byJoel Couture
Jun 3, 2024
13 Min Read
thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: How the animation of Little Kitty, Big City rejects realism to achieve authenticityDeep Dive: How the animation of Little Kitty, Big City rejects realism to achieve authenticity
byMicah Breitweiser
May 30, 2024
11 Min Read
A player-made boat paddles through the ocean in Besiege.
PC
Besiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possibleBesiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possible
byBryant Francis
May 28, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Key art from Against the Storm. A Beaver person and a lizard person look up at an ominous face in the clouds.
Design
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking

Jun 3, 2024

The main character of Dead Space, posing in front of dangers
Design
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist

May 30, 2024

a view of city buildings at night
Programming
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II

May 29, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set