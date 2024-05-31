Sponsored By

Bloober Team's publishing deal with Private Division reportedly gutted

Take-Two's recent reductions and cuts at Private Division means Bloober is on the hunt for a new publisher for its next original project.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 31, 2024

Logo and graphic for Polish developer Bloober Team.
Image via Bloober Team.

Nearly two years ago, Bloober Team entered an agreement with Private Division where the Take-Two offshoot would publish its next game. Those plans have seemingly been ended in light of Private Division's recent layoffs.

As spotted by GamesIndustry, the Polish developer recently published a notice saying their partnership for a game currently dubbed "Project C" was officially over.

Per the notice, Bloober will continue working on the project as it would a self-published game. It also acknowledged production may change "based on cooperation" with a new, currently unannounced publisher.

Where Take-Two and Private Division fit in

A Take-Two spokesperson later told the outlet it had "refocused our pipeline within Private Division," which has been affected by recent "cost reduction efforts." In April, Take-Two laid off 5 percent of the indie publisher's staff following its acquisition of Gearbox.

In addition to those layoffs, Take-Two cut staff at (and potentially closed) Intercept Games and Roll7.

Bloober Team is now seeking a publisher for "Project C," which the studio has previously described as an original title. Earlier this year, it noted the project would be the first step in its new, long-term strategy.

The developer is also at work on two contract titles: a remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2, which is due for release in October; and an unannounced project based on a Skybound Entertainment property.

Justin Carter

