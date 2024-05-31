Bloober Team's publishing deal with Private Division reportedly gutted

Nearly two years ago, Bloober Team entered an agreement with Private Division where the Take-Two offshoot would publish its next game. Those plans have seemingly been ended in light of Private Division's recent layoffs.

As spotted by GamesIndustry, the Polish developer recently published a notice saying their partnership for a game currently dubbed "Project C" was officially over.

Per the notice, Bloober will continue working on the project as it would a self-published game. It also acknowledged production may change "based on cooperation" with a new, currently unannounced publisher.

Where Take-Two and Private Division fit in

A Take-Two spokesperson later told the outlet it had "refocused our pipeline within Private Division," which has been affected by recent "cost reduction efforts." In April, Take-Two laid off 5 percent of the indie publisher's staff following its acquisition of Gearbox.

In addition to those layoffs, Take-Two cut staff at (and potentially closed) Intercept Games and Roll7.

Bloober Team is now seeking a publisher for "Project C," which the studio has previously described as an original title. Earlier this year, it noted the project would be the first step in its new, long-term strategy.

The developer is also at work on two contract titles: a remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2, which is due for release in October; and an unannounced project based on a Skybound Entertainment property.