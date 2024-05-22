Sponsored By

Report: Sony making PlayStation mobile store for F2P games

Mobile anywhere.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 22, 2024

  • Now that it's in the PC market, Sony is seemingly taking its first steps into phones with a PlayStation mobile platform.

Sony's reportedly making big steps toward mobile games in the form of a PlayStation platform for phones.

TweakTown spotted a new job listing for a mobile platform architect. The description mentions designing the architecture and backend for a PlayStation-specific ecosystem that can be used to "develop, publish, and operate free-to-play mobile games."

Other than Fate/Grand Order, PlayStation's mobile presence is basically nonexistent. But since it's making more of an effort to get in on the PC market, it only makes sense to do the same with mobile.

Further duties include working with internal PlayStation teams and "ensuring that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards."

Interestingly, the job description calls for connecting mobile titles to PlayStation services. Account linking recently gave Sony a headache with Helldivers 2, but that controversy didn't kill the publisher's ideas for the system entirely.

Both Sony and Microsoft haven't had much open interest in mobile in the past, but that's set to change soon. Now that it owns Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is reportedly set to launch a mobile game store (albeit a web-based one) in July.

In 2022, Sony acquired mobile developer Savage Game Studios, which joined a then-new mobile game division. Last year, it rebranded as Neon Koi, and with the departure of CEO Mikhail Katkoff, has seemingly left mobile to make action games.

Also in 2023, Sony launched a global partnership with NCSoft, with a direct focus on making mobile and console games.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

