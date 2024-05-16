Sponsored By

Report: Palia studio Singularity 6 lays off 36 employees

This most recent layoff, reportedly impacting about 40 percent of the company, comes mere weeks after the studio eliminated nearly 50 roles.

Danielle Riendeau, Editor-in-Chief

May 16, 2024

a serene landscape from Palia, featuring a river and waterfall
According to reporting by Polygon's Nicole Carpenter and Games Radar, Palia studio Singularity 6 has just laid off 36 workers, representing about 40 percent of its staff.

The news comes after the developer reportedly laid off 49 workers in April, with further staff allegedly leaving after that round as well. There was a smaller layoff last September, with an undisclosed number of developers affected.

Singularity 6 has yet to comment on the layoff, though developers impacted have already started to speak out online via Linkedin. We've reached out to Singularity 6 for further information, and will update the story accordingly.

Palia, which launched on Steam earlier this March, is currently Singularity 6's flagship title. The game is pitched as a "cozy world made for you," with some obvious aesthetic similarities and gameplay features to the likes of Stardew Valley and the Animal Crossing series. It's currently free to play on Steam and Switch.

According to a post on the developer's site in mid-March, there was strong interest in the game, including 600,000 playtest sign-ups, but it's difficult to say if that momentum carried far enough beyond launch (just over a week later, on March 25).

Singularity 6 joins a terrible layoff week for the game industry

The news of the layoffs at Singularity 6 arrives here in another brutal week for the industry. Since Monday, we've reported on layoffs at studios including Square Enix, Studio Wildcard, Mighty Kingdom, and just today at Phoenix Labs.

About the Author(s)

Danielle Riendeau

Danielle Riendeau

Editor-in-Chief, GameDeveloper.com

Danielle is the editor-in-chief of Game Developer, with previous editorial posts at Fanbyte, VICE, and Polygon. She’s also a lecturer in game design at the Berklee College of Music, and a hobbyist game developer in her spare time.

